Deborra-Lee Furness files for divorce from Hugh Jackman two years after separation

Deborra-Lee Furness made her divorce from Hugh Jackman official two years after the couple amicably separated.

Furness filed the paperwork Friday in New York.

All filings have been processed and only a judge’s signature is required to finalize the divorce. A representative for Furness did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the former couple previously said in a joint statement . The co-signed release, first released to People in September 2023, added that the two were “blessed” to have shared nearly three decades together in a “wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they added. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman, star of “Logan” and “Les Misérables,” has since been linked with his “Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster.

Furness, 69, and Jackman, 56, initially wed in 1996 and share two children. They adopted their son, Oscar, in 2000 before announcing the birth of their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

“My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family,” Jackman told People in 2018. “We’re ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of.”

The pair’s last public appearance together was at the Wimbledon men’s final in July 2023. Prior to that, they were seen on the Met Gala red carpet in May of that same year.

Representatives of Jackman did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.