Looking to chill on Labor Day weekend? Here are some great streaming opportunities

Given the current anxiety about “deep state” shenanigans and Russian interference in the political process, there’s probably no more prescient recent spy thriller than the Coen brothers’ bloody 2008 farce, with Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt as D.C.-area gym employees who stumble on an ex-spy’s secret memoirs. As the Coens ruthlessly mock the pretensions of men and women who think they’re more powerful than they actually are, they also show how even dopes can be dangerous.