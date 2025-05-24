The 10 best movies we saw at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

A scene from “It Was Just an Accident,” directed by Jafar Panahi. (Festival de Cannes)

If forgiveness is sometimes the only way forward for those seeking justice, then memory is the enemy of that healing. And there are some things you just can’t forget. Like the sound of a false leg, upon which every step becomes a little wheeze. We hear it right away — the guy with this leg has a family, a pregnant wife, a daughter and, on their drive home, some car problems. But the more he walks around (wheeze) and the more people hear it (wheeze), the more it becomes clear this isn’t any old customer, but a former torturer who had his way with them in the old days. But can they be sure, even without their blindfolds? Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, jailed and banned frequently, has never allowed his work get mawkish. Yet this film is the closest he’s come to expressing the rage of living under someone’s thumb. It’s his “Death and the Maiden” and all the more major for it, with a gracefully devastating conclusion that you owe it to yourself to experience. — JR