Sitcom-like barbs prevent 'The Good Catholic' from finding depth or complexity

For whatever ails any character in “The Good Catholic,” there’s a snarky sitcom answer, and that puts writer-director Paul Shoulberg’s hot-under-the-priestly-collar comedy-drama on shaky footing early. The questioning cleric in this Indiana-set story is handsome young Father Daniel (Zachary Spicer), dutiful to the gig since it would have made his late, faith-driven dad proud, but uncertain it’s the calling for him.

Then a young local singer-songwriter (Wrenn Schmidt) shows up for confession, razzes him on Catholic custom, claims to be dying and leaves Daniel confused about her motives and intrigued by her personality. The changes in Daniel aren’t lost on his mentor, Father Victor (Danny Glover), a humorless man of God, and jokey Franciscan friar Ollie (John C. McGinley).

Though there’s never any real doubt that the rules of rom-com (even the platonic kind) and the sanctity of Catholicism will be given a once-over, what’s annoying in this otherwise well-meaning movie is how the barbs become a kind of armor against real feeling, and the bland direction offers nothing. Though its affability will be enough for some, if you’re looking for a truly complex story of sexual tension, dark humor, and religious sparring between a beautiful troublemaker and a man of God, there’s always Jean-Pierre Melville’s “Leon Morin, Priest.”

-------------

‘The Good Catholic’

Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Rating: PG-13, for language including a sexual reference

Playing: AMC Rolling Hills 20, Torrance

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

calendar@latimes.com