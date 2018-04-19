'Little Pink House' muddles an important story of eminent domain

"Little Pink House" has the potential to be an "Erin Brockovich" for Keener, a wonderfully grounded performer. However, she's unmoored in this film, which can't decide if it's a small-town indie romance, a political corruption thriller or a courtroom drama. It meanders wildly before stuffing all of the meaty parts, including the Supreme Court case, into the last 15 minutes of the film. It's confusing and inconsistent, and no amount of Keener can truly anchor it.