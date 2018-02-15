A voyeur, a skeevy motel and Nicolas Cage: ‘Looking Glass’ aims for Lynchian suspense

Cage and Robin Tunney play Ray and Maggie, a grieving husband and wife starting over after the tragic death of their child by taking over management of a sleepy desert motel. There, Sam discovers a crawl space leading to a two-way mirror with a view into Room 10, and his already fragile emotional state begins to crack, while the lives of a few guests — a beautiful blond, a bondage queen and a creepy trucker — suggest a hidden world of sex and criminality that may hold the answer to a young woman's death years ago.