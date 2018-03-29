Recycled materials doom lowbrow teen comedy 'Status Update'

Adults aren't the demo for lowbrow teen comedies like "Status Update," whose audience generally isn't old enough to drink yet. Those who can imbibe will want to while watching this film that starts off funny but becomes a frustrating exercise in déjà vu for anyone who's graduated from high school or seen a movie.
Quintessential California kid Kyle (former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch) struggles to fit into his new Connecticut school. When he tries to replace a phone destroyed by bullies, the strange cellphone seller (Instagram star Josh Ostrovsky a.k.a. the Fat Jew) introduces him to an app called U-niverse.
Kyle soon discovers that U-niverse will give him whatever he asks for, whether it's a visit from his father (Rob Riggle) or the pipes to win a part in the chorus — and the heart of Dani (fellow Disney alum Olivia Holt). But, as in every other wish fulfillment film, Kyle begins to realize that getting what you desire isn't always what it seems.
With its PG-13 rating, "Status Update" ages up the material for Lynch's fans, but it feels like a retread. Its bubbly tone is often at odds with the casual cruelty present. "Status Update" layers in a message about social media's filters and fakery, but it isn't enough to make this a movie worth sharing.
-------------
‘Status Update’
Rated: PG-13, for crude and suggestive humor, language and some teen partying
Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Playing: AMC Rolling Hills, Torrance; also on VOD