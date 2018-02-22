'The Chamber's' voyage to the bottom of the sea isn't as thrilling as it could be

As the pilot of the Aurora, Mats (Johannes Kuhnke) knows the quirks of the small submersible well. He agrees to help a special ops team (Charlotte Salt, James McArdle and Elliot Levey) on their mission to find something on the bottom of the Yellow Sea, though he — and the audience — know little of the details. Hours into their dive, the mission turns dangerous and it becomes clear how fragile the aging craft and the human body are.