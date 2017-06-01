Zoë Kravitz and Emile Hirsch star as lovers who can't escape violence in 'Vincent N Roxxy'

Shot through a sun-filled lens by cinematographer Alex Disenhof, “Vincent N Roxxy” is filled with quiet moments punctuated by scenes of startling violence. Directed by Gary Michael Schultz, this uneven rural romance and thriller has echoes of Terrence Malick, Jeff Nichols and Andrew Dominik, but its dueling tones battle with neither side emerging victorious.

After Vincent (Emile Hirsch) witnesses Roxxy (Zoë Kravitz) being attacked on the street, he steps in to rescue her. They take refuge at his family’s farm, where the two fall in love, as they live alongside Vincent’s brother (Emory Cohen) and his girlfriend (Zoey Deutch). But “Vincent N Roxxy” dwells on the idea that violence is inescapable for some people, and their quiet existence is again interrupted.

There’s an absence of character details that could make the central romance of “Vincent N Roxxy” more believable. Luckily for the film, the palpable chemistry between Hirsch and Kravitz imbues the relationship with realism, even if we don’t have much else to go on.

The final scene allows for some redemption, but “Vincent N Roxxy” largely casts its female characters as objects: devoted sisters, oft-naked girlfriends and victims to be saved. There are hints throughout about the deeper nature of these characters, but the last moments ultimately feel like they’re part of an entirely different movie.

-------------

‘Vincent N Roxxy’

Rating: R, for brutal bloody violence, language throughout, some strong sexual content, nudity and brief drug use.

Running time: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Playing: Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, Los Feliz

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com