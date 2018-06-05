A boy and his elephant charm in World War II-set drama 'Zoo'

Writer-director Colin McIvor’s “Zoo” is a lovely, true-life memory piece about 12-year-old animal lover Tom (Art Parkinson), whose devoted dad (Damian O’Hare), a veterinarian at the city zoo, goes off to war. At the same time, the government directs the military to kill the zoo’s riskier animals, including a newly arrived young elephant named Buster, fearing the creatures might escape and cause destruction during the German bombings of the city.