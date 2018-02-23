Duncan Jones' sci-fi noir 'Mute' mashes matters of the heart with a multitude of influences

As Leo searches for Naadirah, the pacing of "Mute" doesn't meet his urgency, bumping and lurching as we spend time with Cactus and Duck. Based on Trapper John and Hawkeye of "MASH" fame (1970 movie version), the duo even respectively sport Elliott Gould's mustache and Donald Sutherland's tinted glasses. The script strives to capture the same irreverence and bonhomie, but the repartee is not nearly as clever as it thinks it is or needs to be. Rudd and Theroux gamely avoid caricature or imitation but can't escape Cactus' misanthropy or Duck's skeeviness, and their ultimate connection to Leo lands as a massive contrivance.