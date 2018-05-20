'Kiss Me, Kate' actress Patricia Morison dies at 103

She made her film debut with "Persons in Hiding" before continuing onto a string of mostly forgettable roles at the studio. After leaving Paramount she freelanced, appearing in films like "The Song of Bernadette" (1943) where she played Empress Eugenie, "The Fallen Sparrow" (1943) opposite John Garfield and "Without Love" (1945) with Spencer Tracy and Audrey Hepburn.