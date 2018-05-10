Bloody, beautiful 'Revenge' continues cherchez la femme genre wave

Stan, feeling emboldened by Jen's flirtations, feels entitled not only to her attention but to her body, and rapes her while Richard is gone. Fargeat chooses to cut away from the assault, focusing instead on Dmitri's apathy as he witnesses the violation. Richard, concerned for his marriage, bungles the aftermath, and Jen takes off barefoot into the desert, clad only in a t-shirt and panties. At Richard's hand, she meets the wrong end of a tree branch at the bottom of a cliff. One would think that would be the end of it, but it's far, far from it.