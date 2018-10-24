Review: Two years after the original 'Halloween,' John Carpenter's 'The Fog' rolled in

Like his peers George Romero and Tobe Hooper, director John Carpenter was labeled a “modern master of horror” after one surprise hit film, even though he’s always had more to offer than just blood and guts. Carpenter unashamedly loves B-movies and pulp fiction, but also admires Howard Hawks and Alfred Hitchcock. During his ’70s/’80s heyday, he took whatever money he could get and turned out pictures with the look and soul of classic Hollywood — gore notwithstanding.