‘Spaceballs 2’ is coming! Wait, what was so cool about the original ‘Spaceballs’?

George Wyner, Rick Moranis and Mel Brooks as, from left, Col. Sandurz, Dark Helmet and President Skroob in the 1987 space-opera send-up “Spaceballs.” Moranis and Brooks are among those returning for “Spaceballs 2.”

“Spaceballs 2” is incoming, director Mel Brooks confirmed Thursday on social media, 38 years after the original “Spaceballs” crashed onto the space-opera scene.

Hey, what’s a few decades between friends, amirite?

Given that three-quarters of the current moviegoing audience was not even born 38 years ago, a person might wonder why they should care about a “Spaceballs” sequel. Well! We. Have. Answers.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

‘Spaceballs 2’ will have a director

The sequel will have a director and that director is not Brooks, perhaps because Brooks is 98 years old. Plus the jokester hasn’t directed a movie since 1995’s “Dracula: Dead and Loving It.” But Brooks was, indeed, the auteur behind “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” so he might make it in Hollywood someday. Tell the folks at CAA: “Spaceballs 2” could be the boost his resume needs.

Awards Four decades later, Mel Brooks was ready to make ‘History of the World, Part II’ “It’s probably one of the most surreal things that’s ever happened not only in my career but in my life,” comedian Nick Kroll says of being contacted by the iconic director to take his 1981 film and run with it.

The news so far, according to Variety, is this: Brooks will be back as Yogurt — just plain Yogurt — and Josh Gad will star. Perhaps he’ll star as Outerspace Olaf, a mercenary snowman who likes warm hugs and thinks a space princess is a person worth melting for. Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez are writing the script, and Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Starr Go to Vista Del Mar”) will direct.

Everybody loves Bill Pullman

Please don’t argue. It’s a known fact that Everybody loves Bill Pullman.

The “Spaceballs 2” team loves Bill Pullman so much that, according to Variety, in addition to inviting him to reprise his character from the original comedy, they have also cast his son Lewis Pullman in a role to be named later. Let’s hope the elder Pullman’s Lone Starr has eased into retirement and Pullman the Younger gets to play a younger version of the Luke Skywalker-scented hero.

Advertisement

‘Spaceballs’ was good, but not that good

Exactly! There’s still room to improve!

Movies MOVIE REVIEW : ‘SPACEBALLS’ STUCK IN ITS SHTICK Midway through “Spaceballs” (citywide), Mel Brooks’ latest movie parody, Brooks appears in one of his two roles--waddling along, robed in pickle green, face coated with something he describes in the press book as “Jewish gilt.”

“‘Spaceballs’ might have been much funnier and more inventive on a much smaller budget,” The Times said in its 1987 review of the movie. “Occasionally the expense pays off, as in the wonderful opening shot of an insanely elaborate starship that sweeps over us against inky infinity, going on and on ... and on and on! But sometimes the elaborate jokes just clang and clunk, as when Lone Starr jams the Spaceballs radar with real jam — and no peanut butter.”

That sounds like an argument for half the budget, double the jokes and a variety of Uncrustables at the craft services table.

‘Spaceballs 2’ is slated for release in 2027

The year 2027 is so close, yet sounds so far, far away. It also will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the original “Star Wars” movie, which was once known simply as “Star Wars,” not “Star Wars: Episode 4 — A New Hope.”

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts The best movies, TV shows and books for summer 2025 Visit the M3GAN doll-making workshop. Join our chat with Benicio del Toro about Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme.’ Preview the return of dinosaurs, Dexter and Lena Dunham to TV. It’s our annual guide to the hot season ahead. Dive in!

As the glorious celebrations of Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, Yoda, Obi-Wan and the gang ring out in Hollywood in 2027, “Spaceballs 2” should land next to them with a resounding fart. A resounding fart joke, at least. Maybe two.

Jar Jar Binks didn’t exist in 1987

Sure, Rick Moranis will be back for “Spaceballs 2,” per Deadline, reprising the role of Dark Helmet, the villain whose voice resonates and booms when his helmet is down and turns squeaky and annoying when the mask is raised. And Keke Palmer, who was born in 1993, will reportedly have a part as well, though no clues have been given as to who or what she’ll play.

Just don’t have Palmer play Jar Jar Binks’ father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate, please, because Dark Helmet already spent that punch line on Lone Starr back in 1987. Jar Jar was, of course, the duck-billed breakout star, sorta, of 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” Don’t click that link, just take our word for it.

That said, you know there just has to be a Jar Jar Binks gag or two in “Spaceballs 2.” Read aloud with me now: Mesa no tink so, you say? Ex-squeeze me, but yousa be wrong. Terrible tings goen happen if Jar Jar remains nothing more than the most annoying and unnecessary CGI character ever to please George Lucas. Give the Gungan some gas to go with that pidgin English and anything could happen.

Times have changed — or have they?

In our post-#MeToo landscape, rife with “you can’t say that” sensibilities, some “Spaceballs”-style gags might fall flat. Then again, as The Times said in its 1987 review of the original film, “This is a multimillion-dollar extravaganza satirizing other multimillion-dollar extravaganzas — which begins to seem a bit like attacking a President by hitting him over the head with another President.”

Given that in the occasionally dystopian 2020s, hitting presidents over the head with other presidents is no big deal, the new film might make perfect sense, even if it doesn’t improve one bit. Then again, will Yiddish gags play to the keffiyeh-clad youngs? Or will the jokes simply bomb?

Advertisement

Only “Spaceballs 2” will tell.