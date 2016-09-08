Elvis Presley encores with Royal Philharmonic for 'The Wonder of You' set

Elvis Presley’s voice is posthumously teamed with the full forces of an orchestra for a second time with “The Wonder of You: Elvis Presley with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” a collection due Oct. 21 that adds newly recorded orchestral accompaniment to more than a dozen of the King’s original recordings.

It follows last year’s “If I Can Dream” album, which has sold just under 100,000 copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music, and about 1.5 million copies worldwide, according to Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Recordings label that assembled both projects.

“The Wonder of You” set features new arrangements recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios, blended with Presley’s vocals and some or all of the original instruments from his own released recordings.

The track list includes the title track plus such hits as “Suspicious Minds,” “Kentucky Rain,” “Memories,” “Don’t” and “A Big Hunk O’ Love” along with deeper cuts, including “I’ve Got a Thing About You Baby,” “Just Pretend,” “Starting Today,” “Let It Be Me” and his version of the gospel standard “Amazing Grace.” Rounding out the song list are “Always On My Mind,” “Love Letters,” “I Just Can’t Help Believin’ ” and a duet version of “Just Pretend” with singer Helene Fischer.

“A Big Hunk O’ Love” is streaming free here at the ElvisTheMusic.com website.

"The Wonder of You: Elvis Presley With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra" is due out Oct. 21.

“As with the first time we stepped into this amazing world, it is the extraordinary intimacy of Elvis’ vocal performances that is truly breathtaking,” Nick Patrick, who co-produced both albums with Nick Reedman, said in a statement. “The exquisite and effortless way he takes us on an emotional journey with him through delicate sensitivity to power and grace all within a magical 3-minute song. It’s a wonderful, wonderful privilege for which we are truly grateful.”

Added Reedman in the same statement, “I believe we have made an album that is uplifting, sensitive, heart touching and fun — the way that Elvis was and still is to so many of us.”

“The Wonder of You” is being released in several configurations, from single- and double-CD versions and digital downloads to a double-LP edition in a gatefold album jacket and a deluxe edition with CD, two LPs, a poster and 12-page booklet in a box set listing for $149.98.

