Review: Bob Dylan's 'More Blood, More Tracks' box set amplifies one of his greatest works

Although he briefly surfaced in 1971 for a star turn at George Harrison’s multi-artist Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden in New York, Dylan refused to tour, and as the ’70s arrived, he released albums that were disappointing by his own standards, with only modest rewards to be found on “Self Portrait” and “New Morning.” A compilation or outtakes released by his label, Columbia, in 1973, without the artist’s involvement, “Dylan,” kept Dylanphiles even more perplexed as to when, or if, they might ever expect something of greatness from him again.