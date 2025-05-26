UCLA baseball to host regional that includes UC Irvine; USC snaps NCAA drought

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky and the Bruins will host an NCAA Regional that will include UC Irvine.

UCLA is hosting the Los Angeles Regional that includes UC Irvine, while USC ends its postseason drought with a trip to the Corvallis Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Bruins earned the No. 15 national seed and right to host a regional at Jackie Robinson Stadium. UCLA will open play against Fresno State on Friday, while UC Irvine will face off with Arizona State to round out the UCLA regional pool. The Anteaters were coming off a strong season but on the bubble entering the selection show.

USC’s postseason fate was in doubt during the final weeks of the season, but the Trojans made the tournament field for the first time since 2015. USC will travel to Corvallis Regional and open play against TCU on Friday. Oregon State and Saint Mary’s round out the regional field.