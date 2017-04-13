Chris Stapleton premieres 'Broken Halos,' first track from 'From a Room: Volume 1'

The first track from Americana singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton’s widely anticipated sophomore album, “From a Room: Volume 1,” surfaces today with the premiere of “Broken Halos.”

Stapleton wrote the song with Mike Henderson, his former bandmate in the avant-bluegrass band the SteelDrivers, and it is the lead-off track on the album, which will be released May 5.

“Broken Halos” is a mid-tempo country rock number in which Stapleton meditates on the wounds people suffer and the road toward healing that they travel.

The premiere is the first sample listeners have of his follow-up to the breakthrough success of his debut album, “Traveller,” released exactly two years before “From a Room: Volume 1.”

The album’s first single will be “Either Way,” the song he showcased last year at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. It is expected to be released shortly.

“Traveller” established him as a formidable singer, guitarist and songwriter in his own right after years of helping write hit songs for other artists. It earned him two Grammy awards, for country album and country solo performance for the title track.

Before the new album lands, Stapleton will embark on his most ambitious tour yet, headlining the Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show, which kicks off April 20 in Roanoke, Va., and reaches Southern California for stops May 18 in San Diego and May 20 at the Forum in Inglewood.

Opening acts for the Southland tour dates will be the Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas. Elsewhere on the tour he is being supported by Brent Cobb, Anderson East and Margo Price, and he’ll share the stage late in the tour with Marty Stuart.

He’s also booked for three shows in the Midwest in June and July with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

