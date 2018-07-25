'Grand Theft Auto' online expansion 'After Hours' takes players on a tour of L.A. club culture

Being portrayed in “GTA” has been, more or less, a total hoot for DJs used to sweating it out in bunker-like venues. The Black Madonna, for one, has been gabbing with “GTA” fans new to her oeuvre. “If you want my skin you have to wait till someone creates it. Then you can download and use my skin #mindblown,” she said to one via Twitter, referencing the fan-art communities that create additional playable characters. The GIF of her cop-punching scene is proving useful at vanquishing misogynist trolls (admittedly, some of whom are coming over from “GTA” Reddit forums).