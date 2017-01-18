After Trump's swearing-in, the 'Anti-Inaugural Ball' will rev up Teragram Ballroom

Those looking for inauguration day fury may have found their spot: The protest rap group Prophets of Rage has announced an “Anti-Inaugural Ball” for Friday at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. It will feature the first performance by rock supergroup Audioslave in 11 years.

The event will occur after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as commander in chief.

That the Prophets would organize an event isn’t surprising. The band features Tom Morello of Los Angeles rap-rock inciters Rage Against the Machine, rapper B-Real of area hip-hop group Cypress Hill and Chuck D, the outspoken leader of Public Enemy. None have ever been known for ambivalence. The group united in advance of the 2016 election and used its bullhorn to incite nonviolent action against Trump.

Added into the mix is Audioslave. One of the most popular hard-rock groups of the ’00s, the band will reunite with original members Morello, singer Chris Cornell, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk.

In a statement, Morello wrote:

"The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump.”

The longtime activist, who also performs regularly with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, added that he and his peers intend to create “No Trump Zones” “across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages. Bad presidents make for great music. Join us as we get loud and stand together to defend our rights, our country, and our planet.”

The bill will also feature appearances by the acclaimed Long Beach hip-hop artist Vic Mensa, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, actor-comedian Jack Black and the Los Angeles Freedom Choir.

Those who can’t get tickets, which went on sale at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Ticketmaster, will be able to watch a livestream of the concert at the band’s Facebook page.

For tips, records, snapshots and stories on Los Angeles music culture, follow Randall Roberts on Twitter and Instagram: @liledit. Email: randall.roberts@latimes.com.