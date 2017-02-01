Willie Nelson's 'God's Problem Child' album delivers all new material on April 28

Willie Nelson is showing no signs of slowing down as his 84th birthday approaches in April. He will release his latest studio collection, “God’s Problem Child,” on April 28, one day before he blows out the candles on his next birthday cake.

It’s his first album of newly written songs since 2014’s “Band of Brothers” but keeps him on his recent pace of roughly two releases per year. In 2016 he issued “For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price” and “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin.”

The title track for the forthcoming album was written by Jamey Johnson and Tony Joe White, both of whom also sing with Nelson on the song, which also features Leon Russell in one of his final recording sessions before his death in November.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Among the other songs are seven Nelson has written with veteran Nashville songwriter-producer Buddy Cannon, including “Delete and Fast-Forward,” about last year’s presidential campaign. The album closes with “He Won’t Ever Be Gone,” a Gary Nicholson song saluting Nelson’s longtime friend and fellow country music giant Merle Haggard.

“God’s Problem Child” will become the ninth album Nelson has released since signing a new record deal in 2012 with Sony Legacy Recordings.

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

randy.lewis@latimes.com

Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com

For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook