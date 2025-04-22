Ye continues to sound off after alleging sex acts with a male cousin. But this time it’s about his kids

Ye, formerly Kanye West, was ranting early Tuesday on social media, continuing what he started Monday with a revelation of childhood sex acts allegedly performed on an unnamed male cousin.

The rapper rolled from that sentiment into pleas for more access to his children, claiming he hasn’t seen his son Saint “this year.” In the process, he accused A-list celebrities of “get[ting] the popcorn” and watching the show.

“Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time,” he tweeted in the wee hours Tuesday morning. “Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood. But I don’t get to be a dad.”

Ye was referring to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who reportedly took steps toward gaining full custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in March. The status of that effort is unclear.

“You guys can make a difference,” Ye wrote Tuesday. “I’m f— shaking typing this I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f— red [MAGA] hat That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital.”

“I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids,” he wrote in a separate tweet. “I figured out a lot of things but I haven’t figured this out.”

Ye gave an example of why he needed to be around to parent his children. On the day Kobe Bryant died, the family went to Kylie Jenner’s house where, he said, vintage Playboy magazines were “strategically placed within arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby.”

He suggested that people would know “who was behind that” and said that as a father, he had “wanted to change that for my kids.” He later tweeted that Kris Jenner didn’t hand out the magazines to the kids, as one X account had asserted, but said “they were just in reach like candy.”

He also went all-caps critical on Jewish attorneys, praised two allegedly “AMAZING BRILLIANT AND HONEST” Jewish employees, then tweeted, “I LOVE SOME JEWS AND I LOVE HITLER.”

Initially, Ye shook things up Monday with the release of a new song and apparent revelation that he and his younger male cousin had “acted out” what they saw in pornographic magazines.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” Ye tweeted. “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He said his dad had Playboys, but his mother’s magazines were “different.” (This from the same performer who tweeted and deleted this month that his late mother Donda was a lesbian whom he’d caught hooking up with his babysitter.) Then he announced he had performed oral sex on his younger male cousin until he turned 14.

But on Tuesday, it was about the children. “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids,” Ye tweeted. “I need to raise them I’m a good dad I’m a great father to have.”

The rapper, who has been treated for bipolar disorder in the past, announced earlier this year that he had been misdiagnosed and was instead on the autism spectrum.