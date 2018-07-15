Looking at the next step of female storytelling, empowerment and rage

A number of recent television shows, including the second seasons of “GLOW” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the premieres of “Sharp Objects” and “Dietland,” have dealt with female empowerment and rage in fresh and innovative ways, grappling with the roles set out for women in society. There’s also been a behind-the-scenes analogue for many of these shows as well, with women often in roles of creative control.
