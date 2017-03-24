TV This Week, March 26-April 1: 'Bones,' Harlots' and more

SUNDAY

Where’d everybody go? The strange disappearance of settlers in Colonial-era Virginia is revisited in “Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone” and the follow-up special “Return to Roanoke: Search for the Seven.” 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel

Gothic girls: The fact-based 2016 drama “To Walk Invisible: The Brontë Sisters” tells the tale of 19th-century sibling novelists Charlotte, Emily and Anne. 9 p.m. KOCE

Noah Wyle, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The former “ER” doc is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

A bike-riding squad of Latina activists rolls through L.A.’s Eastside in the documentary “Ovarian Psycos” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Rock and a Hard Place” tracks juvenile offenders taking part in a six-month boot camp designed to turn their troubled lives around. 10 p.m. HBO

Host Jack Maxwell hoists a stein or three in Germany on a new episode of “Booze Traveler.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

The three-part documentary special “Dead Reckoning: War & Justice” explores the evolution of war-crimes prosecutions from WWII to the present day. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

“Bones,” we hardly knew ye: The forensics drama starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz as partners in crimefighting as well as romance ends its run after 12 seasons. 9 p.m. Fox

The season finale of “People Icons” remembers some of the fine-looking fellows who’ve graced the cover of the mag’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue. 10 p.m. ABC

A cop turned P.I. (Danielle Moné Truitt) fights corruption, racial inequality, etc., in the action-packed new crime drama “Rebel.” With Giancarlo Esposito. 10 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

’Ello, guv’nor! “Harlots” ply their trade at a brothel in 18th-century London in this new online drama. Samantha Morton and “Downton Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay star. Any time, Hulu

Wither Yosemite? The potential impact of climate change on the national park and the surrounding valley is explored on a new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Dharma & Greg’s” Jenna Elfman is back and she’s brought her imaginary childhood friend (voiced by “SNL’s” Rachel Dratch) with her in the new sitcom “Imaginary Mary.” 8:30 p.m. ABC

“Duck Dynasty” quacks its last as the long-running reality show presents its series finale. 9 p.m. A&E

Fiddle me this: The search for “Nero’s Sunken City” is on in this new episode of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The brain-bending superhero drama “Legion” closes out its first season. “Downton Abbey’s” Dan Stevens stars. 10 p.m. FX

A trio of show-business “Nobodies” pitch their movie project to any star within shouting distance — including Melissa McCarthy, Jason Bateman, et al. — in this cameo-filled satirical sitcom. 10 p.m. TV Land

Comic George Lopez is back in new episodes of his sort-of autobiographical sitcom “Lopez.” 10:30 p.m. TV Land

THURSDAY

Howdy, stranger! Contestants are paired up with other players they’ve never met before for an all-new running of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Keoghan returns as host. 10 p.m. CBS

The intrepid Forrest MacNeil (Andy Daly) delivers his last “Review” on the finale of this satirical series. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

FRIDAY

The three-part docu-series “Five Came Back” salutes Hollywood filmmakers — including John Ford, John Huston and Frank Capra — who lent their talents to the war effort during WWII. Meryl Streep narrates. Any time, Netflix

“The Discovery” that there is indeed live after death seriously complicates one couple’s relationship in this 2017 indie fable. Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford star. Any time, Netflix

Things in Portland, Ore., are looking mighty “Grimm” on that supernatural drama’s series finale. With David Giuntoli and Silas Weir Mitchell. 8 p.m. NBC

It’s a very meta “Community” mini-reunion when Alison Brie and Dan Harmon guest star on the season finale of the Ken Jeong sitcom “Dr. Ken.” Nia Vardalos also guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

It takes more than two, in fact, it takes the entire L.A. Phil when “Dudamel Conducts Tangos Under the Stars” at the Hollywood Bowl on this new episode of “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2003 death of a rising college basketball star, and the scandal that ensued, are probed in the 2017 documentary “Disgraced.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Country music’s Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker and Brett Eldredge prove you can go home again in the new concert special “Hometown Heroes.” 10 p.m. CMT

Funny fellow: A comic’s comic is profiled in the 2016 documentary “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg.” 10 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

And then there were four — the Final Four, that is — at the semifinals of the “2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament.” 3 and 5:30 p.m. CBS

The gals are gettin’ all gussied up in the specials “Say Yes to the Prom: Countdown to Prom 2017” and “Say Yes to the Prom.” 7 and 8 p.m. TLC

Hello, darlings! Gal-pals Patsy and Edina (Joanna Lumley, Jennifer Saunders) make the leap to the big screen in the 2016 comedy “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.” 8 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

A single mom fends off the advances of her martial-arts instructor turned stalker in the new thriller “Fatal Defense.” With Ashley Scott and David Cade. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Has he had all his shots? A single woman (“One Tree Hill’s” Jana Kramer) finds “Love at First Bark” with a hunky dog trainer in this new TV movie. Kevin McGarry also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Maternal instincts: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts head the cast of the 2016 rom-com “Mother’s Day,” the final film directed by the late Garry Marshall. Timothy Elephant and Jason Sudeikis also star. 9 p.m. Showtime