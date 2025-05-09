Fox News pundit Camryn Kinsey passed out on air: ‘Sorry for the scare last night!’

Camryn Kinsey, seen at the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of “Reagan,” is apologizing for the “scare” she created last night when she fainted while appearing as guest pundit on Fox News.

Political pundit Camryn Kinsey fainted on camera Thursday night while making an in-studio appearance on “Fox News @ Night.” It made for a dramatic television moment — one that she commented on Friday morning on social media.

Kinsey was on the show to comment on former President Biden’s media appearances this week on “The View” and the BBC. “So this is about incompetency,” she said. “It’s not about ideology or, it’s not about — uh,” she trailed off, then suddenly fell from her seat and out of camera range.

“Oh, my goodness, we’re just going to get some help here for Camryn,” said a shocked Jonathan Hunt, the former international correspondent who was filling in for anchor Trace Gallagher. Hunt tried to toss the show back to a second, remote pundit, then seemed to be advised by producers to go to commercial instead.

“We want to give you a quick update. Camryn is up and moving,” he told viewers when the show returned from the break. “We have paramedics checking her. We will keep you updated. We wish her all the best.”

The real update from Kinsey came Friday morning on X. “Wow, sorry for the scare last night,” she tweeted, thanking the Fox News team and EMTs for responding quickly. “It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well. ... I’m taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay.

“It may not have been how I planned to end the segment, but I’ll be back on your TV soon. Hopefully long enough to finally finish my point about Kamala!”

So who is Camryn Kinsey? A Fox News representative didn’t respond immediately Friday to The Times’ request for additional information, but that didn’t stop us.

Camryn Kinsey is young and ahead of the curve

Kinsey, who doesn’t turn 25 until July, was the youngest member of the Trump 45 administration. She was, per IMDb, the external relations director in the White House presidential personnel office from 2020 until the president’s first term ended in January 2021.

She graduated from high school when she was 16, and her Instagram bio mentions a master’s degree in national security.

Her background won’t surprise conservatives

She’s a Kentucky native and proud Christian, according to an interview she gave to the Conservateur website four years ago when she was in the White House.

“I am a 20-year-old model and college cheerleader turned White House staff member — they couldn’t put me in a box even if they tried,” she said.

“I ... don’t date across the aisle. I see it as a conflict of interest,” she told Conservateur back in the day. But she had some self-awareness too. “In all honesty, I am not sure I am the one that should be giving dating advice,” she said at the time. “It would be the blind leading the blind, but I will say this: Never lower your standards and know your worth.”

She is a fashionista with a message

Most glam photos on Kinsey’s Instagram are captioned with right-wing messages and reveal she favors a simple black fit. “Abolish the IRS,” reads the text on a shot of her in a low-cut dress. Cut to a newer bathroom selfie in a minidress, captioned “Why does the IRS exist?” “Mood because Trump is doing everything he said he was going to do. #MAGA,” is the message on a video of her with a glass of red wine and a fully made-up face, bopping along to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love.”

“My college wardrobe consisted of sweat pants and a cheer uniform,” she told Conservateur years back. “Don’t be fooled by my social media — I kept the sweatpants. I just traded my cheer uniform in for a blazer and MAGA hat. My style embodies my story.”

She wants to change the mainstream media’s take on the GOP

What take would that be? Well, “the ignorant narrative that we are all racist and hate poor people,” she told Conservateur, opining that Democratic leadership was the group that had “failed minorities and disregarded low-income households.”

“I hope to change the mainstream perspective,” Kinsey said, “by being living proof that the label the media boxes conservatives in is entirely inaccurate.”