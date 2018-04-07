Mariska Hargitay examines subject of untested rape kits in new documentary

Adeslic: One of the survivors in the film, Helena Lazaro of Los Angeles, actually created the first round of questions. She helped write the questions that would lead us into what would be most comfortable with survivors, approaching it as if it were a conversation with a friend. And those questions [were the framework] for all of the interviews that were conducted. There's also a lot of prep work that goes into it. You make sure it's a very small team, you try to take up as little space as possible. And if they're not comfortable there's always the option to stop. We also offered therapeutic support to the survivors interviewed.