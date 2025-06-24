Liam Payne returns to singing contest roots in posthumous trailer for ‘Building the Band’

British pop star Liam Payne’s final TV appearance is finally on the horizon, less than a year after he died suddenly in Argentina.

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer for its upcoming singing competition series “Building the Band,” which features the late One Direction singer as one of its guest judges. The series, set to premiere July 9, could bring a sense of closure for fans of Payne, who began his singing career as a contestant on the competition series “X Factor.”

In the teaser, Payne offers his wisdom to aspiring singers, urging them, “I need to feel the connection between you guys.” The singer knew a thing or two about group chemistry: during his second “X Factor” foray in 2010, judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger decided Payne should join fellow contestants Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction. Despite losing the crown, the quintet went on to become a pop sensation best known for songs including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life.”

“Building the Band” reunites Payne with Scherzinger, whose role is judge and mentor. Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland also serves as a guest judge. Backstreet Boys singer and Payne’s friend AJ McLean is the show’s host. The series features 50 singers who work with the veteran musicians to form six bands.

Netflix confirmed Payne’s posthumous appearance earlier this month as it released a first look and announced the series’ premiere date. The streamer wrapped production on “Building the Band” before Payne’s death and received support from the singer’s family to push forward. Payne’s “family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31. Shortly after his death, officials determined the singer died from multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding caused by the fall. Officials announced in December that Payne also had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fell.

Two hotel workers and Payne’s friend Rogelio “Roger” Nores were three of five people charged for their alleged involvement in the singer’s death but were cleared of those charges in February. Appeals court judges ruled at the time that Nores did not have a role in Payne’s “obtaining and consuming alcohol” and that he could not have taken actions to prevent Payne’s death.

The two remaining suspects — charged in December with allegedly supplying Payne with narcotics before his death — will stand trial, officials announced earlier this month.