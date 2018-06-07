'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' gives us superheroes with a curfew and a very different sort of story line

Tyrone, meanwhile, is out on the streets as his older brother and his friends plan to steal back a car stereo originally jacked from them. His brother refuses, so the young Tyrone takes it on himself to do the deed. His brother discovers him just as the police do, and the two boys take refuge at a loading dock. Just as Tyrone’s brother surrenders with his hands in the air, the rig explodes in the background, and a startled policeman fires, sending his lifeless body into the water below. Tyrone jumps into the bay thinking his slain brother might still be alive (he’s not).