First Person: Bill Cosby and the complicated heartbreak of a hero's fall from grace

The last time I saw Cosby in person was in 2014 when he was promoting a special for Netflix. I went to his house to interview him. I remember the house — a different one — being dark and feeling empty, and he was not in a great mood. He was impatient with The Times photographer who was trying to get him to pose, and it took him about an hour of talking about other things before he settled down enough to discuss the special. When I left, I held out my hand to thank him, but he didn’t shake it. Maybe it was too dark for him to see, I reasoned. In retrospect, it may have been because of his failing eyesight.