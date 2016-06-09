Eminem unleashes anti-Trump rap during 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper Eminem took aim at President Donald Trump Tuesday night in a vicious, profanity-laced rap that aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Wearing a black hoodie and using the blunt, in-your-face style that has made him one of the most popular and influential rappers in hip-hop, Eminem performed the freestyle rap, called a “cypher verse,” during a sequence filmed at what appeared to be an upper floor of a parking garage in Detroit, Mi.

This isn’t the first time the multi-platinum artist has aimed his verbal jabs at Trump. The rapper released an eight-minute track called “Campaign Speech” last year, which also followed a radio-show freestyle where Eminem lambasted the president and other pop culture figures.

He started his latest tirade by proclaiming “this the calm before the storm right here” utilizing the cryptic term Trump used last week suggesting that he might be considering military action against North Korea.

“Wait, how was I gonna start this off?” said the rapper while several African American men standing in front of automobiles watched him in stone-faced silence. “I forgot. Oh, yeah / That’s an awfully hot coffee pot / Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not / But that’s all I got ’til I come up with a solid plot / Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it / Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk...”

During the routine, which lasts just over four minutes, Eminem accuses Trump of racism, attacks his policy on immigration, makes fun of his frequent trips to his golf resorts and blasts his continued attacks on NFL players protesting police brutality against blacks by kneeling during the National Anthem.

In one instance, he raps, “He gets an enormous reaction / When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers / Then says he wants to lower our taxes / Then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips / Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?”

Pacing back and forth and looking at times like he’s sparring with the cameraman filming him, he continues.

“From his endorsement of Bannon / Support from the Klansmen / Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black / And comes home from Iraq / And is still told to go back to Africa.”

He then returned to the NFL controversy.

“Now, if you’re a black athlete / You’re a spoiled little brat for tryna use your platform or your stature / To try to give those a voice who don't have one / He says, ‘You’re spittin’ in the face of vets who fought for us,’ you bastard / Unless you’re a POW who's tortured and battered / ’Cause to him, you’re zeros / ’Cause he don’t like his war heroes captured / That’s not disrespecting the military.”

He ends the rap with a proclamation: “The rest of America stand up / We love our military, and we love our country / But we (expletive) hate Trump.”

Initial response to the rap was overwhelmingly positive, with praise from several celebrities ranging from basketball star LeBron James and actress Debra Messing to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the NFL protest last season.

