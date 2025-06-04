Janelle James’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy chances, by the numbers

As ultra-confident principal Ava Coleman, Janelle James has been consistently hilarious over the course of “Abbott Elementary.” Season 4’s greater focus on Ava could finally bring James an Emmy.

James has been nominated for comedy supporting actress for each previous “Abbott” season but has not won.

In 2022, James lost to co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, whose wise, pious kindergarten teacher won over voters more swiftly than the self-obsessed Ava.

Undeniable performances in “The Bear” — by Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas — meant James did not win in 2023 or 2024, either.

A multihyphenate like her “Abbott” character, James hasn’t sat around waiting for the nerds in the Television Academy to vote for her. She collected Screen Actors Guild and NAACP Image awards for “Abbott” to go with various career nominations, including …

A WGA nomination as a writer on Hulu’s “History of the World: Part ll.” A celebrated stand-up comic, James hosted the WGA Awards the year before.

James is the second-most Emmy-nominated performer born in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Kelsey Grammer, a 14-time acting nominee who coincidentally, or perhaps prophetically …

Lost on his first three tries but won on his fourth, for his starring role in “Frasier.”