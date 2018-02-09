HBO drama ponders the 'Here and Now'

I've watched nearly half of "Here and Now," and I have no idea where it's going or how ambiguous the paranormal elements will turn out to be. I expect it will all have something to do with sickness and healing and the need for connection and that some characters, at least, will be less sad by the season's end than they are at the beginning — though given the likelihood of future seasons, any resolution will surely just clear the way for new conflict. (And Ball does allow his people some pointed moments of happiness amid their illusions and disillusions.)