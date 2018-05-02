Hulu gives series order to Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' TV adaptation — and unveils other programming news

It's two TV shows and a streaming service for Mindy Kaling — at least that best describes the multi-hyphenate's growing relationship with Hulu.
The streaming company has given a series order to Kaling's TV adaptation of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" — one of a number of new programming announcements Hulu made Wednesday morning at its NewFront presentation in New York.
The series marks Kaling's second TV show for the platform, which became the home to "The Mindy Project" in 2015 when Fox canceled the series after its third season.
Written and executive produced by Kaling and "Mindy Project" showrunner Matt Wharburton, "Four Weddings and a Funeral" is a limited series inspired by the 1994 romantic comedy that starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. It will follow the misadventures of a group of friends whose lives intersect through five events.
Kaling, whose star power has been on the rise, currently executive produces and co-stars in the NBC comedy "Champions" and, next month, can be seen in the feature film "Oceans 8."
"Four Weddings and a Funeral" received a series order along with "Ramy," a half-hour comedy based on the life of comedian Ramy Youssef that will explore what it's like to be an Egyptian American Muslim living in New Jersey.
Youssef, who co-created and co-wrote with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, will star in the series. Jerrod Carmichael, whose "The Carmichael Show" ended its run on NBC last year after three seasons, serves as an executive producer.
The Santa Monica-based company also on Wednesday unveiled the narrative device behind its new year-round horror event series from producer Jason Blum's independent TV studio, Blumhouse Television. "Into the Dark" will premiere Oct. 5 and will consist of 12 standalone feature-length episodes. Each installment will be inspired by a holiday from the month of its release and will roll out the first Friday of every month throughout the year.
The first story, "The Body," is a thriller set in the "selfie culture of Los Angeles on Halloween night," according to a release from Hulu. Directed by Paul Davis, it will star Tom Bateman ("Murder on the Orient Express") and Rebecca Rittenhouse ("Blood & Oil"). The second story, "Flesh * Blood," directed by Patrick Lussier ("My Bloody Valentine"), is set on the eve of Thanksgiving and revolves around a teenager, played by newcomer Dana Siliver, with agoraphobia. Dermot Mulroney will play her father.
