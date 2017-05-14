'This Is Us' moves to Thursdays, and where did 'Blindspot' end up? Check out NBC's fall schedule

After a string of cancellations — and one reversal that saved “Timeless” — NBC is mostly sticking with what it knows when it returns in the fall.

Though the network is adding five new dramas and three new comedies to its lineup, much of its fall schedule is anchored by veteran shows.

“The Voice” retains its booster role, serving as he lead-in on Mondays to new military drama, “The Brave.” On Tuesdays, the singing competition series will now be the primer to returning comedies, “Superstore” and “The Good Place.”

Signature dramas — “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago P.D.” — reign on Wednesday night. And the network is making another hard push to recapture the “Must See TV” glory of Thursday nights. The 12-episode revival of “Will & Grace” will air Thursdays, along with “Great News.” They’ll lead into NBC’s breakthrough drama, “This Is Us,” which moves from its Tuesday time slot. Dick Wolf’s new series, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” starring Edie Falco, will end the night.

Fridays, meanwhile, will be home to “Blindspot” and “Taken.”

The bulk of the network’s newcomers, which include the Mindy Kaling comedy “Champions” and the Jason Katims drama, “Rise,” won’t arrive until midseason.

Check out the full schedule below (new shows in bold):

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — “The Voice”

10-11 P.M. — “The Brave”

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — “The Voice”

9-9:30 P.M. — “Superstore”

9:30-10 P.M. — “The Good Place”

10-11 P.M. — “Chicago Fire”

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — “The Blacklist”

9-10 P.M. — “Law & Order: SVU”

10-11 P.M. — “Chicago P.D.”

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — “Will & Grace”

8:30-9 P.M. — “Great News”

9-10 P.M. — “This Is Us”

10-11 P.M. — “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — “Blindspot”

9-10 P.M. — “Taken”

10-11 P.M — “Dateline NBC”

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery”

10-11 P.M. — “Saturday Night Live” (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — “Football Night in America”

8:20-11 P.M. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy