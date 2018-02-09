Overrated/Underrated: A forward-looking Monk tribute, and the limited appeal of going 'Solo'

The need for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story': One of the more talked about trailers during the Super Bowl's ad blitz, this production has had its share of troubles that culminated with Ron Howard taking over directing duties. You can understand Disney's desires to wring cash out of every possible angle in the "Star Wars" universe, exploring the backstory for an already well-explored character isn't the easiest or most compelling way. While we're probably 10 years or so away from the jawas getting a "Fraggle Rock"-like spinoff, "Lando: The Last Calrissian" (or something) needs to get in the pipeline ASAP.