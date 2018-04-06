'Roseanne' riles everyone up: Just like old times

There are too many hot buttons attached to ABC's "Roseanne" for it not to have become the subject of loud public debate; given the profile --especially the online profile--of its star. There was no chance that reaction to the series would be other than charged, widespread and politicized. If these are polarized times, when not to choose a side can be seen as choosing the other, wrong side. They are also performative – opinions have become capital. We are all out there saying what we think, in a war of clashing certainties. And many people want a piece of this.