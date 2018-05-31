Here's what 'The Americans' creators had to say about that series finale

Weisman: We're used to sitting in the editing room with Chris Long, our producing director ... he also directed the last two episodes ... and our editors, in this case Daniel Valverde and Amanda Pollack, who directed the last two episodes also. We're used to sitting with them and going over a lot, a lot of song choices, montages like that. But this being the last two episodes, especially the finale, but really, the finale, especially, we're so determined to hit a sort of level of, as close as we could come to for it that our sort of fastidiousness and perfectionism reached kind of insane levels. So we went from hours we would normally spend trying to get that right into just hours and hours and hours. And the dozens of songs we would normally listen to went into like, I mean, Joel will point this out, we listened to 100 songs for that. I don't know if we quite got there, but we probably got close, and we were in danger, I think, almost of losing our minds and driving each other and everyone else crazy. But we also knew that it would pay off.