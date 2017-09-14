Everything you need to know about Sunday's Emmy Awards

TV’s biggest night has nearly arrived! The Television Academy’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are Sunday, and we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Let’s begin with the basics, shall we?

What time does the show start? And on what channel?

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the past year in television, will be telecast live at 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS. This year’s show takes place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will run until about 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Who is hosting?

Since the show will air on CBS, the network tapped Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” to MC the glittery affair. Twitter even gave him a special emoji for it.

https://twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/907954049856659456

“Look forward to my butt crack,” Colbert dryly promised during Tuesday’s red-carpet rollout, joking that under his tutelage, the show will feature nudity for the first time.

Colbert himself is up for an award in the variety talk category, and “The Late Show” and his election night special are also up for some awards. How does he like his Emmy chances? “One in six. That’s how I like my chances,” he said.

94595251 The official red-carpet rollout for the 69th Emmy Awards with host Stephen Colbert.

Who are the nominees? And didn’t they already win awards last weekend?

HBO’s sci-fi hit “Westworld” and NBC’s long-running sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” dominated the July nominations with 22 nods apiece, and each show took home five awards during last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies. Netflix’s spooky drama “Stranger Things” also matched the five-award haul last weekend. Here’s the complete list of nominees and winners.

Alas, we won’t be seeing last year’s drama winner “Game of Thrones” at the ceremony Sunday, because the penultimate season’s mid-summer premiere missed the cut-off for nominations this year.

Series nominees Drama “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO) Comedy “Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish" (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited series “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO) TV movie “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

The bulk of awards (93 to be exact) were doled out at the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, which honor television’s technical and creative behind-the-scenes talent as well as a few acting categories.

Notable winners were Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle, who won for guest actress and actor in a comedy series, respectively, for their appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” The awards for guest actor and actress in a drama went to Gerald McRaney, for his work as Dr. Nathan Katowski on “This Is Us,” and Alexis Bledel, who played Ofglen in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The quartet of guest actors are slated to present during Sunday’s ceremony.

The 69th Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Saturday on FXX.

Who else is going to win?

You tell us! Cast your vote with our play-at-home ballot here.

The engraving table where Emmy award winners will have their statues personalized at the Governors Ball following the 69th Emmy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Who’s presenting?

Brace yourself, there’s a lot of them. TV’s crème de la crème will be parading themselves down the red carpet and onto the Microsoft Theater stage to hand out awards to...well... TV’s crème de la crème. The academy has invited a sampling of past winners, current nominees and a bevy of on-camera talent to present its golden trophies.

Here’s who you’ll see onstage this year:

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of,” “Girls”)

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon,” “Big Little Lies”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live,” “Match Game”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”)

Matt Bomer (“The Last Tycoon”)

Carol Burnett (“The Carol Burnett Show”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)

Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”)

James Corden (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Edie Falco (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”)

Anna Faris (“Mom”)

Mark Feuerstein (“9JKL”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”)

Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead,” “The Wall”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Rashida Jones (“Angie Tribeca”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Zoe Kravitz (“Big Little Lies”)

Norman Lear (“One Day at a Time”)

LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Lip Sync Battle”)

Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Seth MacFarlane (“The Orville,” “Family Guy”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Debra Messing ("Will & Grace")

Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”)

Lea Michele ("The Mayor")

Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”)

Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”)

Jeremy Piven (“Wisdom of the Crowd”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Craig Robinson (“Ghosted”)

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”)

Anika Noni Rose (“The Quad”)

Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”)

Adam Scott (“Ghosted,” “Big Little Lies”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Gabrielle Union (“Being Mary Jane”)

Oprah Winfrey (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

BD Wong (“Mr. Robot”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Want more?

For our complete coverage of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, go to latimes.com/emmys.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

Follow me @NardineSaad.