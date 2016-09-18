"Game of Thrones" led the pack in Emmy nominations this year by earning 23 nods overall, ahead of "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "Fargo" (which earned 22 and 18 nominations, respectively).

HBO’s fantasy epic also has an early lead in total wins going into the night having scored nine wins in the Creative Arts Emmy categories that were awarded earlier. "The People v. O.J. Simpson" also already has four awards.

This brings "Game of Thrones’" Emmy haul to 35 overall wins, officially crowning the gang from Westeros with the title of most overall Emmy wins for a drama series.

And tonight their reign may stretch even further. The show only trails "Frasier" and "Saturday Night Live" in overall wins. The Seattle-set sitcom earned 37 Emmys during its run, and "SNL" has racked up 44 wins so far in its 41 seasons and has a couple of chances to add to its collection tonight as well.

If "Game of Thrones" takes home five or more awards tonight (of its remaining nine nominations) it will best its 2015 Emmy Awards total of 12 wins.