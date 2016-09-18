Join us for TV's biggest night as we talk to the nominees on the red carpet and chronicle the fashion hits and misses. Then stay with us during the ceremony for real-time coverage of the wins, losses and memorable moments. The 68th Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific.
11:11 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:11 a.m.
'Game of Thrones' has already won 9 Emmys this year and the night hasn’t even started yet
'Game of Thrones' has already won 9 Emmys this year and the night hasn’t even started yet
"Game of Thrones" led the pack in Emmy nominations this year by earning 23 nods overall, ahead of "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "Fargo" (which earned 22 and 18 nominations, respectively).
HBO’s fantasy epic also has an early lead in total wins going into the night having scored nine wins in the Creative Arts Emmy categories that were awarded earlier. "The People v. O.J. Simpson" also already has four awards.
This brings "Game of Thrones’" Emmy haul to 35 overall wins, officially crowning the gang from Westeros with the title of most overall Emmy wins for a drama series.
And tonight their reign may stretch even further. The show only trails "Frasier" and "Saturday Night Live" in overall wins. The Seattle-set sitcom earned 37 Emmys during its run, and "SNL" has racked up 44 wins so far in its 41 seasons and has a couple of chances to add to its collection tonight as well.
If "Game of Thrones" takes home five or more awards tonight (of its remaining nine nominations) it will best its 2015 Emmy Awards total of 12 wins.
11:11 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:11 a.m.
The variety series Emmy was split into two categories just last year
The variety series Emmy was split into two categories just last year
This year marks the second year that Emmy Awards will be given out for two separate variety series categories: variety talk series and variety sketch series. Yes, until 2015 "Saturday Night Live" and "The Daily Show" were competing for the same award. And "The Daily Show" won. A lot.
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," in fact, won 10 consecutive variety series awards from 2003-2012, only to be dethroned by its sibling show, "The Colbert Report," in 2013. "Colbert" won again in 2014, right before the category was split in two.
Late-night talk shows had dominated the variety series nominations, leaving no room for shows such as "Inside Amy Schumer," "Key and Peele" and "Portlandia" to be recognized, no matter how popular or critically acclaimed.
Thankfully, the Television Academy realized trying to compare "Real Time with Bill Maher" to "Drunk History" didn’t quite make sense.
In 2015, "Inside Amy Schumer" won the very first variety sketch series Emmy and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" returned to the top one last time by winning the first variety talk series award for its final season.
With neither "The Daily Show" nor "The Colbert Report" in the running for 2016's variety talk series award (the latter also having ended its run last year), can former "Daily Show" correspondent John Oliver keep it in the family by winning for "Last Week Tonight," or is it the dawning of a new era?
11:12 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
Which awards will actually be handed out tonight?
Which awards will actually be handed out tonight?
Though all the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards are announced on the same day, the awards themselves are handed out at separate ceremonies. This year, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out Sept. 10 and 11.
These are all the categories for awards that will be handed out tonight:
Drama series
Comedy series
Limited series
TV movie
Variety talk series
Variety sketch series
Reality competition series
Lead actress in a drama
Lead actor in a drama
Lead actress in a comedy
Lead actor in a comedy
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Supporting actress in a drama
Supporting actor in a drama
Supporting actress in a comedy
Supporting actor in a comedy
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Writing for a drama series
Writing for a comedy series
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Writing for a variety special
Directing for a drama series
Directing for a comedy series
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Directing for a variety special
You can check out the full list of nominees (as well as who's won so far) here.
11:12 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus can make Emmys history tonight
Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus can make Emmys history tonight
Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are seven-time Emmy winners up for awards tonight, and each of their wins would mark different historical milestones.
Janney is up for supporting actress in a comedy series — a category she has won the last two years — for her role in "Mom." She previously won four Emmys for playing C.J. Cregg in "The West Wing," as well as an one for guest acting in a drama series for "Masters of Sex" (a category in which she was nominated again this year, but the award went to Margo Martindale for her work in "The Americans").
If Janney pulls off the (expected) three-peat for her eighth overall win, she would match the record held by Cloris Leachman for the most Primetime Emmy acting awards.
Louis-Dreyfus, on the other hand, is up for lead actress in a comedy series for the fifth time in a row for "Veep." Having won the previous four awards, she is also considered a front-runner.
Though an award for Louis-Dreyfus would also be her eighth, one of the previous seven was "Veep’s" best comedy series award from 2015 (she is a producer on the show).
If Louis-Dreyfus does win for lead comedy actress, however, she would break the record she shares with Candice Bergen and Mary Tyler Moore for the most wins in that category. The current record is five (in addition to her "Veep" wins, Louis-Dreyfus has won for her role in "The New Adventures of Old Christine").
11:12 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
After 17 nominations, Amy Poehler won her first Emmy this year (but there's a twist)
After 17 nominations, Amy Poehler won her first Emmy this year (but there's a twist)
It took 17 nominations, but Amy Poehler finally has an Emmy. And she's not alone.
Poehler's nominations have all come in the last eight years, beginning with a nod for supporting actress in a comedy for her work on "Saturday Night Live" in 2008, and continuing with nominations for her work as an actor, writer and producer on "Parks and Recreation," as well as her contributions while hosting the Golden Globe Awards presentation with Tina Fey.
But it wasn't until last week's Creative Arts Emmys that Poehler received an Emmy to call her own. Nominated for hosting an episode of "Saturday Night Live" last December, Poehler took home the award for guest actress in a comedy series. And so did Fey.
Fey and Poehler cohosted that episode of "SNL" and, for the first time in Emmy history, they were named joint winners in a performance category, after submitting together and sharing a nomination slot.
11:12 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:12 a.m.
'Carpool Karaoke' has an Emmy, but how?
'Carpool Karaoke' has an Emmy, but how?
"The Late Late Show with James Corden" has created a viral video hit machine in recurring feature "Carpool Karaoke" which pairs Corden with the hottest musical celebrities (and First Lady Michelle Obama) and sends them bombing around town while participating in infectiously entertaining singalongs.
And now "Carpool Karaoke" has an Emmy of its very own.
But how?
"Carpool Karaoke" won the Emmy for Variety Special, thanks to a special primetime edition, that aired March 29, which repackaged some of the segments greatest hits, including appearances from Adele and Elton John, along with new footage from Corden's karaoke session with Jennifer Lopez.
What's interesting about the "Carpool Karaoke" win is that while material that often amounts to a clip show will often score a nomination in Variety Special, as "Best of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special" did in 2014, they rarely take home the prize.
Maybe it was a particularly weak year for the category?
Maybe. But let's look at the other nominees.
"Adele Live in New York City"
Adele, one of the most popular performers in the world, so much so that her "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden has scored over 127 million views on YouTube, aired a concert on NBC in December that was recorded from a November performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
"Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo"
Amy Schumer has an Emmy-winning TV series with "Inside Amy Schumer," a best-selling book in "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" and aired a comedy special on HBO in October, directed by Chris Rock and filmed at the Apollo Theater.
"Lemonade"
"Lemonade" was a visually audacious one-hour film aired by HBO that served as an accompaniment to global superstar Beyoncé's album of the same name. The film was a mystery until it aired on April 23, at which point it launched the album, as well as Beyoncé's subsequent world tour.
"The Kennedy Center Honors"
"The Kennedy Center Honors" which not only regularly gets nominated for Variety Special, but often wins, was particularly notable this year, due in large part to a incandescent performance by living legend Aretha Franklin, who performed soul classic ""(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" to honor songwriter Carole King, one of the night's nominees.
So what gave "Carpool Karaoke" the edge it needed to defeat such a formidable list of foes? It's impossible to say. Maybe it was just the right feel-good hit at the right time. Either way, check out Corden crooning with Jennifer Lopez below and marvel at the Emmy goodness.
Beyonce won't win an Emmy tonight
Viewers hoping to see Beyoncé sweeping on stage to accept awards for her HBO special "Lemonade" will be sorely disappointed by Sunday night's festivities, as all of the categories in which "Lemonade" scored recognition were awarded at last week's Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies.
How many awards did the film take home?
Well, none.
Though "Lemonade" earned four nominations, for variety special, directing, editing and production, it went home empty-handed from the Creative Arts ceremonies.
Perhaps fans of Queen Bey can take these Emmy lemons and make something more appetizing from them.
11:13 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:13 a.m.
Know your 'American' TV: A quick guide to the four Emmy-nominated shows with American in the title
Know your 'American' TV: A quick guide to the four Emmy-nominated shows with American in the title
There are a lot of roads you can take to earning an Emmy nomination, but one of the easiest in 2016 seems to be slapping the word "American" in the title.
While there are plenty of non-fiction shows that have found success with their "American" branding, like reality shows "American Ninja Warrior" and "American Idol," as well as historical explorations like "American Masters" and "American Experience" they really can't compare to the sheer dominance displayed by 2016's crop of scripted dramas, all of which look to capture a singularly American experience.
Amassing an astounding 49 Emmy nominations between them, here's a quick primer to help explain these "American" tales.
"The Americans"
What's it about?
Two married Russian spies attempt to raise a family and protect the Motherland while posing as an all-American family during the heart of the Cold War.
Was it nominated for an Emmy?
Yes, five.
Is it on FX?
It is!
Does it involve murder?
Often, yes. Spycraft is a messy business.
Is it an on-going series or anthology series?
It's on-going and has been renewed for two final seasons.
Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?
Absolutely. The 1980's were a difficult time for everyone involved.
"American Horror Story: Hotel"
What's it about?
It's complicated. Suffice it to say, it involves a mysterious Los Angeles hotel owned by a fabulous bloodsucking (literally) owner and populated with weirdos and serial killers.
Was it nominated for an Emmy?
Yes, eight.
Is it on FX?
Indeed
Does it involve murder?
So much murder.
Is it an on-going series or anthology series?
It's an anthology series featuring recurring cast members, including the often Emmy-nominated Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. Previous iterations include "AHS: Murder House" (about a murder house), "AHS: Asylum" (about an asylum), "AHS: Coven" (about witches) and "AHS: Freak Show" (you get it). Last week, "American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare" premiered. It's about Roanoke.
Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?
It's a Ryan Murphy show so... yes.
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
What's it about?
The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman and the pursuant murder trial of former NFL great and commercial pitchman O.J. Simpson
Was it nominated for an Emmy?
Yes, all of them. Okay, not quite, but it did collect 22 nominations.
Is it on FX?
And how!
Does it involve murder?
The double murder at its center serves as the catalyst not only for the show, but for the country watching the aftermath play out.
Is it an on-going series or anthology series?
It's an anthology series with intentions, like "American Horror Story" to explore new stories with a reperatory of actors. Season two will focus on Hurricane Katrina.
Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?
It depends how you classify the rise of the 24 hour news cycle and the reign of the Kardashians, but probably yes.
"American Crime"
What's it about?
The latest season focused on a sexual assault and the repercussions that developed throughout the school and community where it took place.
Was it nominated for an Emmy?
Yes, a whopping 14.
Is it on FX?
Surprisingly, no. It airs on ABC.
Does it involve murder?
This season did not, though the first season did.
Is it an on-going series or anthology series?
It's an anthology series that features a recurring cast of players, including Timothy Hutton, Regina King and Felicity Huffman.
Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?
Sort of. More accurately it depicts the common miscommunications that take place when society lets preconceived notions about gender, race and class dictate actions.
2:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 2:30 p.m.
This is what happened when Tituss Burgess met RuPaul
This is what happened when Tituss Burgess met RuPaul
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess met RuPaul for the first time on Friday night's red carpet for the Emmy's Performers Nominee Reception and Burgess felt compelled to honor the event with total supplication.
11:11 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:11 a.m.
Watch the eerie title sequence that landed 'The Man in the High Castle' its Emmy for main title design
Watch the eerie title sequence that landed 'The Man in the High Castle' its Emmy for main title design
It's not easy to make a set of television opening credits that both captures the tenor of your show while also being engrossing in their own right, but Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle" pulled it off with aplomb. Their efforts took home the Emmy for Main Title Design at last week's Creative Arts Emmy ceremony.
Creative director Patrick Clair, designer Paul Kim, CG artist Jose Limon and animator Raoul Marks were all awarded for their work on the main titles, which features a borderline sinister, almost otherworldly version of "Edelweiss" by Swedish singer Jeanette Olsson over imagery of a United States that lost World War II.
Check out the sequence below.
"The Man in the High Castle" returns for a second season on December 16.
11:45 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:45 a.m.
Emmy-winning director of 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' keeps her award travel on brand
Emmy-winning director of 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' keeps her award travel on brand
Liz Garbus, who helmed "What Happened, Miss Simone?" for Netflix and was among the doc's producers, took home a Creative Arts Emmy Award last weekend for outstanding documentary of nonfiction special.
So here's what happened Sunday when she documented said Emmy's flight home: Going through a checkpoint at LAX, she snapped a picture of her shiny new trinket in a TSA bin advertising the new season of "Narcos," which is also on Netflix.
Complete list of 2016 nominees and winners >>
Nice product placement, Ms. Garbus. It's not as if she could've slipped it past the metal detector, and it certainly didn't slip past Twitter.
11:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:30 a.m.
Emmy Predictions: Look for 'Game of Thrones' and 'Veep' to repeat as winners
Emmy Predictions: Look for 'Game of Thrones' and 'Veep' to repeat as winners
Yes, yes, television has never been better. I know. I know! But while figuring out a way to binge-watch shows while I’m asleep, a stray thought keeps popping into my brain. Why, if there’s so much great TV, do the Emmys often reward the same shows and performances over and over again?
The reruns are probably going to happen anew on Sunday with “Game of Thrones” and "Veep” repeating as series winners. Who else will be hoisting gold trophies? Here are my final predictions in the key categories.
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
Here is the complete rundown of all the nominations, wins, losses and surprises surrounding the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.
11:05 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:05 a.m.
What time are the Emmys? All you need to know about TV's biggest night
What time are the Emmys? All you need to know about TV's biggest night
The who, what, where, why and when of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards. Everything you need to know about the show which will air live today on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.
Emmys 2016 | Play-at-home ballot
Will your favorites go home Emmy winners? Make your picks here for 2016 Emmy winners, then save and share on Facebook and Twitter. Once the winners are announced, check back and see how you did.