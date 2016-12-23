How three classic Christmas TV specials use a touch of sadness to stay timeless

For many, the holiday season is deeply rooted in tradition, whether that means eating the same cookies, hanging the same decorations or even feeling a bit glum in the face of festive exuberance.

For others, that tradition could be sitting down to watch the Christmas specials they grew up with.

In just three years, television produced three of the most beloved holiday specials of all time: Rankin/Bass’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 1964, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in ’65 and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in ’66.

With “The Grinch” celebrating its 50th anniversary last week, it’s the perfect opportunity to reflect on why these three specials endure as must-see TV for audiences both young and old. If the big three have anything in common, it’s a sense of melancholy at the core of each.

In “Rudolph,” a group of misfits and outcasts band together after being shunned by those around them, forced to find their way in the world alone. In “Charlie Brown,” the eponymous lead wonders if all that’s left of Christmas is the crass commercialization he sees all around him. In “Grinch,” an embittered and lonely creature takes it upon himself to ruin Christmas not just for himself, but for everyone in his path.

But as we all know, those stories all have a happy ending. Charlie Brown is reassured of the true meaning of the season, and the Grinch and Rudolph are welcomed with open arms into their respective communities.

But it’s not the happy-ever-after that keep us coming back: It’s the sadness along the way. Sure, kids will watch anything, but these specials have had a long shelf life because they still resonate with adults on an emotional level.

And it’s not just television specials, either. Every realm of pop culture reflects a degree of heartache when it comes to the holidays. Many of the most lasting and meaningful moments come from art that carries a twinge of wistfulness, whether it’s Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” or Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Heck, even Elvis understood that sometimes a “Blue Christmas” was the best kind.

It’s Christmas, so embrace your traditions. Make your cookies, nog your eggs and cozy up with all your favorite rituals, knowing that if you’re feeling a little blue, you’re in good company.

