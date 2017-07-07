The DTLA Louis Vuitton X Supreme pop-up shop has popped down — at least for now

One week after the temporary Louis Vuitton X Supreme shop popped up in downtown Los Angeles, it appears to have suddenly popped down.

The closure also appears to have happened the same day as a minor incident outside the temporary store, at 833 E. 3rd St., to which the Los Angeles Police Department responded Friday morning.

The French luxury label’s website now includes the words “Monday-Sunday: closed,” below the address for the downtown Arts District pop-up shop.

Louisvuitton.com A July 7, 2017, screen shot from the Louis Vuitton website lists the DTLA pop-up among the five currently closed. Three others remain open. A July 7, 2017, screen shot from the Louis Vuitton website lists the DTLA pop-up among the five currently closed. Three others remain open. (Louisvuitton.com)

A Friday morning visit to the location found the bold red-and-white signage that marked the South Garey Street entrance had been removed, and there was no evidence of the long lines of people that had been snaking down the block for the last seven days.

According to the company’s website, four of the other eight pop-ups are also currently closed, leaving just the Beijing, Seoul and Miami boutiques open.

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times A crowd of people waits in line to get into the Louis Vuitton X Supreme pop-up shop in downtown Los Angeles on June 30, 2017, the day it opened. A crowd of people waits in line to get into the Louis Vuitton X Supreme pop-up shop in downtown Los Angeles on June 30, 2017, the day it opened. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A definitive end date for the shop, which had been selling a pre-launch assortment of pieces from the collaborative capsule collection between Vuitton and coveted skate-influenced Supreme brand, had not been previously announced. It’s unclear whether the closure had been planned or whether it was in response to the early Friday morning kerfuffle near the shop.

According to LAPD Officer Irma Mota, police received a 4:30 a.m. radio call regarding a large group of people at 3rd and Garey streets. Mota said officers arrived at the scene and “advised the crowd to quiet down or [stop doing] whatever it was they were doing.

“They did so, and then officers left the location,” Mota said.

A Louis Vuitton representative declined comment on Friday about the incident or the future of the DTLA pop-up, confirming only that it would be closed for the remainder of the day.

We’ll update this post with additional information as it becomes available.

