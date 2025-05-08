Bebe Rexha answers Azealia Banks’ Met Gala diss with a painful confession: ‘Maybe now you’ll think twice’

Singer Bebe Rexha said she hopes revelations about her health will encourage rapper Azealia Banks to “think twice before commenting on ... anyone’s body.”

Bebe Rexha met Azealia Banks’ trademark toxicity with vulnerability, and a revelation about her health, after the “212” rapper shaded her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Grammy-nominated “I’m Good” singer, who walked the steps of the Met in a custom Christian Siriano gown, said in a since-deleted tweet shared Monday that she lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and suffered a pregnancy loss. About an hour before Rexha’s confession, Banks (who was not present at the Met Gala) commented on a photo of the singer at the fashion event, writing: “Sis gives me — hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening.”

The “Chase It” singer-songwriter, who has previously spoken out against body-shaming trolls, said in her post that she was over comments about her appearance. She said that she suffered with infertility, adding, “I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out.” She did not reveal when the pregnancy occured.

“I’ve been carrying that pain in silence,” she continued. “I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on ... anyone’s body.”

Rexha bolstered her response to Banks with a second tweet on Tuesday, channeling the rapper’s reputation for antagonistic social media posts. In the past, Banks has feuded with numerous musicians including Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Iggy Azalea, Rihanna and Doechii, among several others. The “In the Name of Love” singer encouraged Banks to seek professional help, including therapy and medication used to treat depression and anxiety.

“Lexapro worked great for me,” she wrote in the tweet. “Something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it.”

Hours after Rexha’s tweet, Banks seemingly dug her heels in and claimed there was a link between the singer’s use of Lexapro and her failed pregnancy. “I def had a miscarriage on SSRI’s, too,” Banks wrote before encouraging her latest social media adversary to “get off the SSRI’s period.”

Monday’s event marked Rexha’s Met Gala debut. She was among the scores of entertainers, artists and entrepreneurs to fashionably descend on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Notable Met Gala guests also included Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Diana Ross and Rihanna, who unveiled her third pregnancy. The event was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was an honorary co-chair but did not attend due to an injury.

This year, the first Monday of May celebrated the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibit will be on view at the Met from May 10 to Oct. 26.