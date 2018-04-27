Rami Malek, James Van Der Beek, Abigail Spencer toast stylist Ilaria Urbinati's Strong Suit collaboration

Hosted by GQ creative director-at-large Jim Moore and held at the Nordstrom Local space on Melrose Place, the cocktail party drew a constellation of stars including (in addition to the above), Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley"), Walton Goggins ("Justified," "The Hateful Eight"), Abigail Spencer ("Timeless") and Shailene Woodley ("The Divergent Series") as well as an assortment of Urbinati's stylist brethren and sistren and, interestingly (given that it was a suit-line launch for another label) a fair number of folks who work with the biggest menswear brands on the red-carpet circuit (Ermenegildo Zegna and Giorgio Armani among them).