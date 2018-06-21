Marc Jacobs celebrates Pride with #GratefulNotHateful campaign

Marc Jacobs Beauty expanded its line of Highliner Gel Eye Crayons with a launch of matte versions last year. Tanno, who often works with Lady Gaga, used the crayon eyeliner to create the singer’s look for her much talked-about Super Bowl performance that year. The eye crayons come in 30 shades and two finishes — shiny and matte — and are sold at Sephora, sephora.com, marcjacobsbeauty.com, Net-a-porter.com, select Marc Jacobs stores, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.