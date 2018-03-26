Kate Bosworth, Charli XCX and Anna Kendrick attend Hunter for Target bash

OneRepublic headlined the all-day affair, which was open to the public. "I was informed tonight is a competition," said the band's lead singer Ryan Tedder, who will be performing at Coachella with Norwegian DJ Kygo. "We're going to take first place. We're bringing heat we normally don't bring or we only reserve for events like this. It's 65 degrees in Pasadena. It's paradise. What more is there? We could play the lamest music of all time and everyone would still have a good time. Fortunately, that's not what we're going to do. We're going to bring the noise. Everybody is going to get fully woke by the end of this show."