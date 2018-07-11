Why you should be drinking Gamay Noir this summer

At the time the move seemed the epitome of tone-deafness. For red wines this was the era of Go Big or Go Home, the age of wine critic Robert Parker, when power and hedonism was privileged, when wines were described using words like “jammy,” “sweet” and “gobs,” and were snatched up like Beanie Babies. Parker not only championed these wines, he hectored winemakers like Edmunds who didn’t make wines in this, his anointed style. For him and for his readers, it was bombast or bust.