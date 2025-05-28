Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery responds to health department closure

One of L.A.’s most iconic sandwich shops closed last week after health inspectors cited a vermin infestation among other infractions, but representatives for Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery — home of the famed Godmother sandwich — say that no rodents were found, contrary to multiple reports.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Department of Health confirmed to The Times that the permit suspension was due to a cockroach infestation. “Vermin closures are consistently the number one reason for a permit suspension,” they said in an email.

Bay Cities celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, long a destination for Italian specialty goods and its sandwiches of imported and domestic deli meats and cheeses stacked on bread baked fresh each day. But on May 21 the Santa Monica culinary landmark was forced to shut down, and remains temporarily closed. The routine inspection from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found a major violation related to the presence of “rodents, insects, birds or animals.”

The organization lists this violation as a “critical risk factor” in its online guidance for restaurants.

Between Bay Cities’ imports operation and its deli, the health department reported 14 violations. The inspections also cited infractions pertaining to its floors, walls, ceilings, food surfaces, food storage, unsanitary equipment and “proper hot and cold holding temperatures” (another major violation).

Representatives for the sandwich shop and market could not be reached for comment but released a public statement on Tuesday that addresses both the closure and what they say is disinformation regarding the inspection’s findings.

“We are actively working with the Health Department and third-party professionals to address all issues and make meaningful improvements to our operations,” reads the statement, which was posted to the Bay Cities Instagram account. “We also feel it’s important to address some misinformation that has circulated online and in select media outlets. Specifically, some reports have claimed that rodents were found on-site, this is false and not included in the official Health Department report. While we fully acknowledge the legitimate violations cited, we also believe in transparency and want to ensure our community receives accurate information.”

The health department’s inspection criteria group rodents with insects, animals and birds; a representative for the health department told The Times that “vermin infestations are defined as an imminent health hazard.”

The deli remains indefinitely closed until its reinspection. “We are doing the work to come back better,” the restaurant’s public statement said.

A hearing held Wednesday will determine whether Bay Cities’ permit will be revoked — and not just suspended — because the facility’s permit has been suspended twice in one year. A September 2024 inspection found major violations of rules for clean and properly washed hands, proper glove use, and clean and sanitized food contact services. A notice of the hearing’s decision will be issued within five days.

Closures due to health inspection findings are common. According to public documents, in May nearly 60 restaurants, markets and other food and beverage operations were shut down by the L.A. County Health Department. Nearly 50 of these — including Bay Cities — list “vermin infestation” as the reason.