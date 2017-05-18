Some amazing facts about your unbelievable brain

Your brain may be bigger than Einstein’s. (At 2.71 pounds, his weighed 10% less than average.) Your memory may be better than his too. (Seems he couldn’t remember his own phone number.) And yet in the field of theoretical physics, Einstein most likely had you beat.

Why was Einstein’s brain so good at some things and not others? Why is yours?

These are just some of the countless questions about the human brain that, so far, no one has answered. Indeed, in general, “we just don’t know that much about the brain yet,” says Ed Boyden, an associate professor at the MIT Media Lab and McGovern Institute. “Maybe that is the most surprising fact — how little we know about the brain.”

Here are some of the basic facts — along with some of the mind-boggling.