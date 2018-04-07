If you're only growing one type of tomato this year, it should be this

It's all about taste and production to me. Celebrity is a hybrid, but Black Krim and Cherokee Purple have really big flavors and I grow them too. They're indeterminate and heirlooms, but on the other hand, with the Cherokee Purple I had only 20 fruits between June 14 and Aug. 20, so in relation to the Celebrity, it's only half the count. And hybrids are developed for certain characteristics, most of which are resistance to diseases. Green Grape was one of the first heirlooms that people started noticing. It's delicious, but it keeps being susceptible to diseases and bringing problematic things that can establish in your soil, so at a certain point you have to ask, "Why should I mess around with it anymore?"